Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Two dead after man jumps from New York building, strikes another person below

The incident occurred at the Cromwell Towers on Locust Hill Avenue as a "distraught" 25-year-old leaped off the building and onto a 61-year-old man

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An apparently suicidal man jumped off the roof of a Yonkers apartment building on Monday night and landed on a person below — resulting in both of their deaths, police said.

The shocking scene unfolded at the Cromwell Towers on Locust Hill Avenue as a "distraught" 25-year-old leaped off the building and onto a 61-year-old man on the parking garage roof, cops said.

NEBRASKA BAR OWNER CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AND KILLING PROTESTER TAKES HIS OWN LIFE

Both men died at the scene.

An apparently suicidal man jumped off the roof of a Yonkers apartment building on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 and landed on a person below — resulting in both of their deaths, police said. (GOOGLE MAPS)

An apparently suicidal man jumped off the roof of a Yonkers apartment building on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 and landed on a person below — resulting in both of their deaths, police said. (GOOGLE MAPS) (Google Maps)

"The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing," Yonkers police said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and family members of both men.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Your Money