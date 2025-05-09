Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Tufts University student detained by ICE granted bail by federal judge

Rümeysa Öztürk was detained by ICE in Massachusetts on March 26

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published
close
Security camera captures moment Tufts student on visa arrested by DHS Video

Security camera captures moment Tufts student on visa arrested by DHS

A security camera captured the moment Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk was arrested by federal agents this week. (Credit: Storyful)

A federal judge in Vermont has granted a request for bail from a Tufts University student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Federal Judge William K. Sessions III, appointed by former President Barack Obama, granted Rümeysa Öztürk's request for bail on Friday, saying that her arrest raises significant due process and First Amendment concerns. Ozturk isn't a U.S. citizen and is in the country on a student visa.

Sessions ordered her to be released immediately and determined she is not a danger to the community or a flight risk. He said he wants to be updated when she is released and will impose modest restrictions on Öztürk if ICE requests them.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Öztürk in court, told Fox News Digital in a statement they are pleased with the ruling.

COURT ORDERS TUFTS UNIVERSITY STUDENT BE QUICKLY MOVED TO ICE CUSTODY IN VERMONT, DENIES GOVERNMENT APPEAL

Rumeysa Ozturk detained

Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30-year-old doctoral student at Tufts University, is detained by Department of Homeland Security agents on a street in Sommerville, Mass., on Tuesday, March 25. (AP)

"Rümeysa can now return to her beloved Tufts community, resume her studies, and begin teaching again. We could not be more delighted," said Noor Zafar, senior staff attorney with ACLU. "Today’s ruling underscores a vital First Amendment principle: No one should be imprisoned by the government for expressing their beliefs."

During the hearing, Sessions III noted that Öztürk has asthma and added her detention might be having an impact on her health. Öztürk had an asthma attack during the hearing, which she attended remotely.

Sessions III also said that the government's action by detaining Öztürk "chills the speech" of millions of non-citizens who are in the country.

TUFTS UNIVERSITY DECLARES SUPPORT FOR STUDENT DETAINED BY ICE, SEEKS IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rümeysa Öztürk,

Rumeysa Ozturk on an apple-picking trip in 2021. (AP)

The federal judge said Öztürk is free to return to her Massachusetts home and didn't place any restrictions on her travel.

On the same day Öztürk's bail request was granted, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi can remain out of federal custody while a legal challenge against his detention is working through the court system, according to CBS.

The decision comes after the Trump administration sought to put Mahdawi back in federal custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Tufts University student detained

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday that Ozturk was "granted the privilege to be in this country on a visa" and that "DHS and ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans."  (AP)

Öztürk was detained by ICE agents on March 26. Federal officials previously accused Öztürk of supporting Hamas.

Öztürk co-authored an article in the Tufts student newspaper calling on the institution to divest from Israel and criticized its response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.