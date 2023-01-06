Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

TSA says passenger attempted to bring 'emotional support' boa constrictor snake through security

The TSA said the snake is four feet long

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport Video

TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints.

The Transportation Security Administration says that a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security.

A spokesperson for the agency tweeted that the incident happened at Tampa International Airport in December when a woman had the snake, named "Bartholomew," in her carry-on bag. The snake was detected when the bag went through an x-ray machine.

The spokesperson said that TSA contacted the airline, which said that she couldn't bring the snake aboard the aircraft.

According to the agency, the snake is four feet in length.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Transportation Security Administration says that a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security.

The Transportation Security Administration says that a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security. (TSA)

"There’s a danger noodle in that bag… Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical! Coiled up in a passenger’s carry-on was a 4’ boa constrictor! We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine," the TSA said in an Instagram post.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.