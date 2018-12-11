'Truth isn't truth' tops list of notable quotes in 2018

The assertion that "truth isn't truth," made by a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2018.

Rudy Giuliani's statement came in an August interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" when he told host Chuck Todd that Trump might "get trapped into perjury" if he were interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

It was one of several Trump-related quotations on the list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library.

The yearly list is an update to "The Yale Book of Quotations," which was first published in 2006. Shapiro chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.