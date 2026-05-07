Trump's Iran crackdown faces its biggest test as US rival dares Washington to act and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. US rival orders firms to ignore US Iran sanctions

2. Armed father turns tables on alleged illegal immigrant carjacker

3. Everyone’s moving to Texas and Florida, but one red state is growing even faster

MAJOR HEADLINES

RULES REWRITTEN — 'Left-wing extremists,' cartels move into crosshairs in Trump terror shift beyond ISIS. Continue reading …

FORTRESS EUROPE — EU admits it ‘didn’t have control’ on migration as bloc rushes crackdown ahead of new rules. Continue reading …

POWDER KEG — Trump opens Hormuz under fire with ‘Project Freedom’ as Iran warns of attacks. Continue reading …

BENCH BRAWL — Justice Jackson just showed why Democrats are desperate to pack the Supreme Court. Continue reading …

RISING THREAT LEVEL — Antisemitic violence escalates as deadly weapon attacks surge in 2025: report. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BUCKEYE SHOWDOWN — Trump-backed Vivek Ramaswamy wins Ohio GOP gubernatorial primary, will face Democrat Amy Acton. Continue reading …

PULPIT POLITICS — Iowa Dem’s Senate Muslim prayer, ‘too white’ comments draw scrutiny in tight House race. Continue reading …

TAXPAYER TAB — Minnesota sent over $67 million to nine daycare centers raided by federal agents last week: REPORT. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE FUNDS — Senate candidate running as 'Independent' continues to be bankrolled by left-wing money. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

1938-2026 — CNN founder and cable news pioneer Ted Turner dead at 87. Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD — Obama dismisses UFO theories, says federal government is 'terrible' at keeping secrets. Continue reading …

LATE-NIGHT LAMENT — Colbert lashes out at CBS, says cancellation ‘reinforced a narrative’ of ‘knee bending’ to Trump. Continue reading …

MANOSPHERE MOMENT — Dana White mocks concerns about so-called 'toxic masculinity,' warns society has 'displaced' young men. Continue reading …

OPINION

AMB GORDON SONDLAND — The West can't let Iran turn Trump's pause into another nuclear-powered dodge. Continue reading …

WILLIAM BENNETT — California's welfare state is a fraud machine. It could make all Americans into victims. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

CHEAP SHOT KARMA — Framber Valdez gets what he deserves for a punk move, suspended six games after drilling Red Sox star Trevor Story. Continue reading …

RURAL RESCUE — Missouri tests medical drones to speed up rural care. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on remarkable road trips and cool coin collections. Continue reading …

FAMILY SCANDAL — 'Crocodile Dundee' star Paul Hogan's 27-year-old son arrested on domestic battery charge. Continue reading …

BOX IT UP — Celebrity chef reveals how weight-loss drugs are changing restaurant dining. Continue reading …

WATCH

REBECCAH HEINRICHS – This is ‘quintessential’ Trump negotiation strategy. See video …

JONATHAN MORRIS – Secretary Rubio's meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to preview President Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the Iran conflict is expected to be a key topic of discussion. Check it out ...



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