Dana White mocks concerns about so-called 'toxic masculinity,' warns society has 'displaced' young men

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UFC president Dana White spoke on Tuesday about how he sympathizes for young men who have been "displaced" amid widespread panic about so-called "toxic masculinity."

White appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast," where the host and wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller asked him about the state of young men and women in America today. White went on to argue that young men are struggling with a wildly different set of circumstances than the ones he grew up with.

"Times are changing from when I was young," he said. "These young men, I think, you know, we went through COVID and the whole woke era and all the weird s--- that went on during that period. A lot of the young males felt displaced."

The UFC president noted that he often gets accused of outlandish things like "being the head of the manosphere, whatever that means" and of "toxic masculinity."

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"The only people who hate ‘toxic masculinity’ are women who hate themselves," Miller argued.

After White noted that even men he has encountered are using that term, Miller argued, "It means that men in our country need to grow a pair again."

White recalled a past interview with a journalist who kept talking about the manosphere and "toxic masculinity" to the point White began to stop taking either of those things seriously.

"I grew up in the 80s when, you know, men were men. Now it's a whole other world out there," he said.

Miller went on to suggest that there is a fundamental disconnect where women want a classic masculine man, but have been ideologically convinced that sort of man is toxic, asking, "Don't you think it's that women want a man to take care of them, to step into that provider caretaker role -- and that so many men are not doing that these days, and that's why it's just called ‘toxic masculinity’ is what is a traditional gender role?"

"It is never, ever going to change," White said. "I don't care how powerful a woman is, what she does. Women want to be taken care of, treated right, and they want to feel safe. It's just it's that's nature. And it's a man's job to do all that."

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He then chuckled, saying, "As I get deeper into this, you’ll realize how ‘toxic’ my masculinity is."

White went on to condemn the rhetoric around men’s "mental health," saying this completely misunderstands men’s purpose, arguing that when one’s role is to be the provider, they cannot spend their time complaining online about having a bad day.

Miller responded by arguing that feminism is at fault.

"I'm a strong believer in that, like, when feminism started increasing in our country, so did the decline in the birth rate because, as they told women, you need to be equal to a man," Miller said.

She argued the moment women stopped valuing the vital role of motherhood in society is when they lost their femininity, and that moment, in turn, is "when you started having weak men."

"Yeah, you could be right," White said. "I don't know how it all started, but there's nothing I hate [like] when men don't act like men. It's like it drives me absolutely crazy."

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