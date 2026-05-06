Americans keep moving to Texas and Florida — but one other red state is growing even faster

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Texas and Florida are drawing the largest number of new residents, but South Carolina is growing faster than any other state as Americans continue to relocate across the country, according to new IRS data.

The trend highlights a broader shift toward the South, as Americans say they're making the move for lower taxes, more jobs and higher quality of life.

For its size, South Carolina is seeing the biggest influx per capita of new residents from other states, equal to just over 1% of its population. In other words, for every 100 people living in the state, one new person moved in from elsewhere in the country.

THIS STATE ISN’T JUST GROWING — ITS ECONOMY IS GETTING RICHER PER RESIDENT

The Palmetto State added more than 59,000 residents from other states between 2022 and 2023, based on the most recently available IRS data.

The movement isn’t just about people, it’s also about income.

With the influx of residents, South Carolina gained more than 29,000 new tax filers and roughly $4.1 billion in income. This shift is likely to boost local economies in the state as new residents bring spending power and help fill open jobs in growing industries.

Zooming out, Texas and Florida are still drawing the most people overall because they’re much bigger states by size and population, so even smaller increases add up to larger total gains.

Texas led the nation in new residents with 56,473 new tax filers in 2023, followed closely by Florida with 55,349, according to the data.

The gains come as some of the nation’s most expensive states, which are run by Democrats, are seeing the biggest losses. California is down more than 100,000 tax filers and New York by nearly 72,000 from 2022 to 2023.

CALIFORNIA’S LOOMING CAPITAL FLIGHT PROBLEM COULD RESHAPE STATE IN 3 KEY AREAS

The income losses mirror the population decline, with California losing nearly $12 billion and New York about $10 billion — especially as some of their highest earners relocate.

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Taken together, the shifts suggest Americans aren’t just moving — they’re redistributing income and economic power.

If the trend continues, it could further reshape population growth and state economies in the years ahead.