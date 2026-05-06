AMB GORDON SONDLAND: The West can't let Iran turn Trump's pause into another nuclear-powered dodge

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I don’t want a war. No sane person does. Americans are exhausted by endless conflict in the Middle East, and our allies are equally weary of instability, terrorism, energy shocks and perpetual brinkmanship. Gulf nations want investment and commerce, not drones and missiles targeting infrastructure. Israel would obviously prefer lasting security to another generation spent in shelters. Even ordinary Iranians, trapped between economic misery and ideological extremism, would likely choose prosperity over permanent confrontation with the West.

But we are also at a historic inflection point, and pretending otherwise is dangerous.

President Donald Trump deserves credit for understanding something many Western leaders never fully grasp: diplomacy without leverage is just performance art. The only reason Iran is seriously negotiating today is because the regime believes the United States and its allies are finally prepared to impose overwhelming consequences if diplomacy fails. Military pressure and diplomacy are not contradictory tools. In situations like this, military leverage is what makes diplomacy possible.

That is why I was encouraged to see the president pause "Operation Freedom" and give negotiations additional time. Responsible leaders should always test whether peace can be achieved before conflict escalates further. But anyone who believes Tehran’s leadership suddenly transformed into a trustworthy negotiating partner overnight has not been paying attention for the last forty years.

EXPERTS WARN IRAN’S NUCLEAR DOUBLE-TALK DESIGNED TO BUY TIME, UNDERMINE US PRESSURE

We have seen this movie repeatedly. The international community negotiates elaborate frameworks with Tehran, celebrates diplomatic "breakthroughs" and convinces itself that moderation has prevailed inside the Iranian regime. Then the agreement begins unraveling almost immediately. One Iranian faction claims the deal means one thing, another says the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps never approved it, while hardliners insist Western officials misunderstood the terms entirely. Before long, Tehran is effectively denying what color the paper was printed on.

Meanwhile, the centrifuges continue spinning, the proxy militias continue operating and the missiles continue flying.

Iran’s fragmented power structure is uniquely designed for this kind of rope-a-dope diplomacy. Civilian negotiators can reassure Western diplomats while the IRGC quietly signals escalation. "Moderates" can promise compliance while hardliners sabotage implementation from within. The regime preserves plausible deniability at every stage while buying time and protecting its strategic capabilities.

FINISH THE JOB: WHY A HALF WAR WITH IRAN IS THE MOST DANGEROUS OUTCOME

That is why this moment requires clarity rather than wishful thinking.

The international community now has a rare moment of leverage and diplomatic opportunity. It cannot afford to squander that position through impatience or naïveté.

If there is going to be an agreement — and there should be if it genuinely eliminates the threat — it cannot resemble the vague arrangements of the past. It cannot be another diplomatic framework built around delayed inspections, technical loopholes and competing interpretations negotiated differently in Tehran, Brussels and Washington. And most importantly, the pressure cannot be lifted before the core objectives are physically and verifiably achieved.

The military assets currently assembled in the region should remain exactly where they are. The carrier groups should stay. Air superiority should remain intact. Those assets are not obstacles to peace; they are the reason serious negotiations are occurring in the first place.

CONTAINING IRAN MEANS CRUSHING THEIR NUCLEAR AMBITIONS BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE

The leverage comes from overwhelming military power and the unmistakable willingness to use it if necessary. This is ultimately a test of wills, and President Trump appears to understand that better than most Western leaders.

The Strait of Hormuz must remain fully open and effectively secured under international protection. The world economy cannot continue functioning under the permanent threat that Iran or one of its proxies can disrupt a critical energy corridor whenever negotiations become inconvenient or internal politics require escalation.

Likewise, uranium enrichment cannot merely be "paused" under ambiguous verification standards. The uranium must be physically removed from Iran and placed into secure international custody. Not estimated. Not partially disclosed. Removed.

AMB. GORDON SONDLAND: THE TRUTH ABOUT IRAN'S 'IMMINENT THREAT' THAT POLITICIANS HATE TO ADMIT

There must also be meaningful international monitoring capability on the ground, including unrestricted inspections and freedom of movement for enforcement personnel. The international community cannot continue playing hide-and-seek with underground facilities while inspectors negotiate access schedules through intermediaries.

Most importantly, there must be absolute clarity regarding consequences going forward. If Iran resumes prohibited enrichment, sponsors additional terror activity, launches offensive missile attacks or conceals weapons-related programs, the response cannot devolve into another endless cycle of emergency summits and diplomatic handwringing. The international community must retain explicit authority to use whatever force is necessary to stop renewed violations immediately.

That has to be the deal.

BEYOND THE IRAN DEAL: WHY TRUMP’S REFUSAL TO ‘KICK THE CAN’ JUST SAVED GENERATIONS

Critics will say these terms are too harsh or that they humiliate Iran. In reality, weak enforcement and diplomatic ambiguity are what make future wars inevitable. Half-measures merely postpone confrontation while allowing the underlying threat to grow more dangerous. Five years from now, another American president should not be forced to confront a wealthier, more technologically advanced Iranian nuclear infrastructure because today’s leaders lacked the resolve to finish the job properly.

DESTROY THE REGIME’S POWER WITHOUT OCCUPYING IRAN: A SMARTER WAR PLAN

Iran’s leadership is studying every move right now. They are watching whether the United States maintains military readiness once positive headlines begin appearing. They are watching whether Europe immediately rushes toward normalization before verification is complete. And they are watching whether the United States has the stomach to sustain pressure long enough to force genuine compliance.

Five years from now, another American president should not be forced to confront a wealthier, more technologically advanced Iranian nuclear infrastructure because today’s leaders lacked the resolve to finish the job properly.

Imagine for a moment how differently Iran, Russia and China would have interpreted events if NATO and major European governments had immediately declared that they stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States and Israel, that Iran would never possess nuclear weapons and that eliminating destabilizing military leadership made the world safer. Instead, too much of the Western reaction has consisted of caution, equivocation and handwringing about escalation while Iran continues testing the limits of international patience.

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None of this means America should pursue regime change or another prolonged occupation in the Middle East. Americans have every right to be skeptical after Iraq and Afghanistan. The objective here is far narrower and far more achievable: eliminate the nuclear threat, stop state-sponsored terror escalation and restore durable deterrence in one of the world’s most strategically important regions.

That is not warmongering. It is basic international security.

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The international community now has a rare moment of leverage and diplomatic opportunity. It cannot afford to squander that position through impatience or naïveté. If Iran genuinely wants reintegration into the global economy and an end to isolation, the pathway exists. But this time the agreement must be permanent, enforceable and verifiable in ways that leave no room for manipulation or delay.

Pausing military operations to test diplomacy is prudent. Blinking before the threat is neutralized would not be.

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