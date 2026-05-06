Rutgers pulls graduation speaker after his anti-Israel social media posts allegedly drew student backlash

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Rutgers University has pulled the plug on a planned graduation speaker after criticism of Israel sparked backlash, prompting the school to reverse course.

The move came after Rami Elghandour, CEO of biotech company Arcellx and a university alumnus, used his social media account to accuse Israel of committing war crimes and offer other anti-Israel messages.

Elghandour also served as the executive producer of a documentary about a young Palestinian girl who was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He was slated to speak at the May 15 convocation address at the School of Engineering before the decision was rescinded, according to a report from The Associated Press.

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A Rutgers spokesperson said in a statement to the AP the university changed course after learning that "some graduating students would not attend their graduation ceremony due to concerns about the invited speaker’s social media posts."

However, the spokesperson declined to identify which posts prompted the decision.

Neither a contact for Rutgers nor Elghandour immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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In a statement to The Guardian, a university spokesperson said, "This decision keeps the focus on our engineering students and honors the celebratory spirit of the event to ensure that no graduate feels forced to choose between their personal convictions and a convocation ceremony."

During an interview with the outlet, Elghandour said he found it "puzzling" that the university was canceling him for the same humanitarian views they also "champion" him for.

Elghandour's cancellation is the latest example of anti-Israel sentiments stirring controversy on college campuses.

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Another recent example came from the University of Michigan, where a professor hailed Gaza protesters during a graduation speech.

The university president later apologized for the incident, saying the sentiments expressed in the speech "were hurtful and insensitive to many members of our community."

"We regret the pain this has caused on a day devoted to celebration and accomplishment. For this, the university apologizes," he added, according to a Times of Israel report.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.