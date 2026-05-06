Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel rented a boat together while she was pregnant, documents allege

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel allegedly rented a boat together in June 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child, according to TMZ.

The outlet also obtained photos showing the two signing a company waiver to rent the boat in Putnam County, Tennessee:

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TMZ reports that a source with direct knowledge said Russini and Vrabel were the only people on board for their two-to-three-hour rental.

"We're also told Vrabel and Russini appeared cautious about photos being taken, and while she declined to pose at all with the staff, Vrabel agreed to snap one pic but allegedly asked that no images be publicly posted," the report states.

Russini gave birth to the first of her two children later that summer.

"A week after the boat outing, Russini posted an IG photo, seemingly of Kevin on a New Jersey beach, with the caption, 'Lucky to have great people to spend this holiday with this July,'" TMZ adds.

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For background, photos showed Russini and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at a private resort in Arizona last month. Afterward, both downplayed the gathering as an innocent exchange between two adults.

Since then, additional photos have emerged of the two gambling at a casino in 2024 and seemingly kissing at a bar in 2020.

Russini also resigned from The Athletic, while Vrabel missed the third day of the NFL Draft for what was described as "counseling."

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OutKick reached out to Russini personally and to Vrabel's agent for comment on documents related to the alleged boating trip. Neither responded at the time of publication. This story will be updated if either does.

That said, skepticism is growing that Russini was ever on a "girls trip" in Arizona.