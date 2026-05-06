Texas water park changes 'Muslim only event' after Gov Abbott threatens to pull $530K in state grants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "Muslim only event" at a taxpayer-funded Texas water park has been changed to say "all are welcome," while encouraging guests to dress moderately following criticism and threats by Gov. Greg Abbott to pull public safety grants.

A local Islamic group rented out the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark for its annual Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) "Epic Eid" celebration June 1. A flier for the event originally stated that the gathering was a "Muslim only event" that required a "modest dress code."

Amid the backlash, the organizer of the event, Aminah Knight, said the event was about "creating a space where individuals and families, particularly those who value modest dress and a modest environment, can come together and enjoy a recreational setting comfortably."

The new poster removes "Muslim only event" and now says "Modest dress only," and replaces the phrase "For Muslims only" with "All are welcome."

MUSLIM GROUPS, OTHER LEADERS DEMAND ABBOTT RESCIND CAIR'S ‘TERRORIST’ DESIGNATION: 'DEFAMATORY'

"In response to feedback, we have updated our materials to clearly reflect that this is a modest dress-only event, centered around a respectful and family-friendly environment," she wrote in a message on the event website.

The event is the third being held at Epic Waters, a city-owned water park funded in part by a voter-approved 0.25% sales tax in the DFW suburb of Grand Prairie.

Initially, the event advertised a "Muslim only event" admission policy that featured halal food and a private prayer area. Women are required to dress in "burkinis," and men are required to wear swim trunks and shirts.

Although men and women won't be separated, the event website states that guests should uphold "Islamic etiquette," just as they do in other mixed-gender spaces.

MUSLIM CIVIL RIGHTS GROUP CAIR SUES TEXAS OVER ABBOTT'S ‘TERRORIST’ DESIGNATION

Abbott blasted the event, calling the initial "Muslim only" policy "unconstitutional" and "religious discrimination."

"I signed HB 4211 into law — banning Muslim-only no-go zones in Texas," he wrote on X. "The City must cancel the event and commit to never allowing something like it again by May 11th, or lose $530,000 in state grants. Let this be a lesson to local officials: Facilities funded by ALL taxpayers are not just for a subset of Texans."

In a letter to Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen, Abbott noted that his Public Safety Office has five active grants with the city and that city leaders agreed to comply with state laws regarding civil rights and discrimination upon accepting the awards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the water park and the city of Grand Prairie.