Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump's Boeing 757 clipped corporate jet at West Palm Beach airport: FAA

The FAA said the incident happened at the West Palm Beach International Airport

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Laura Ingraham says Trump jurors seemed 'weary' as Cohen testimony went on Video

Laura Ingraham says Trump jurors seemed 'weary' as Cohen testimony went on

'The Ingraham Angle' host provides insight from the courtroom as Michael Cohen testifies in the criminal trial against former President Trump.

Former President Trump’s private Boeing 757 clipped a parked private jet at a Florida airport over the weekend, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the West Palm Beach International Airport.

The agency said the Boeing 757 aircraft winglet, which is a small wing that is nearly vertical at the tip of an aircraft's wing, "contacted" a corporate jet after it had safely landed at the international airport.

It was unclear if Trump was aboard the plane at the time of the incident.

TRUMP UNLEASHES ON ‘FASCISTS’ IN DEM PARTY AFTER ‘VERY GOOD DAY’ OF TRIAL

Former President Donald Trump's plane taxis on the runway at LaGuardia Airport

Former President Trump's plane taxis on the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The FAA said the corporate jet that was clipped was parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident.

TRUMP ALLIES JOIN FORCES TO HAMMER 'SHAM' TRIAL 'WEAPONIZED' AGAINST 45TH PRESIDENT: POLITICAL 'PERSECUTION' 

No injuries were reported.

Former President Donald Trumps Boeing 757

Former President Trump's Boeing 757. (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA said that it will continue to investigate.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.