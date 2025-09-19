Trump launches $1M Gold Card for US residency status through government website

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday announced the "Trump Gold Card," which will allow individuals and corporations to receive rapid residency in the U.S., is now available for purchase with a starting price of $1 million.

The card features a portrait of the president, the Statue of Liberty and the American flag underneath a gold background, with "Trump Gold Card" stamped on the left side.

"For far too long, we have had millions of Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, and our Immigration System was broken," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "It is beyond time that the American People, and American Taxpayers, are benefitting from our LEGAL Immigration System."

Individuals are now able to purchase the card for $1 million, and corporations will later be able to purchase a card for $2 million.

"We anticipate THE TRUMP GOLD CARD will generate well over $100 Billion Dollars very quickly," Trump wrote. "This money will be used for reducing Taxes, Pro Growth Projects, and paying down our Debt."

Interested parties can apply for the "exclusive privileges" on the official website, trumpcard.gov.

According to the site, applicants will submit their documents and pay a nonrefundable processing fee, triggering an accelerated probe by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

From there, officials will conduct an in-depth background check and vet the potential cardholder.

Once an applicant is approved, a Trump Gold Card will be available for use throughout all 50 states and territories. They will be given lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder.

The website notes that the Trump Gold Card status acts as a visa, and may be revoked due to national security and other risks.

The administration also plans to roll out the Trump Platinum Card, which will allow individual applicants to reside in the country for up to 270 days per year, without being subject to tax on non-U.S. income. It will take the place of travel visas.

While the platinum card has not yet been released, the website notes applicants should join the waitlist immediately, as they will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis.