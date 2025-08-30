Trump touts ‘worker-first’ economy on Labor Day as internet speculation of his whereabouts spirals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump used Labor Day weekend to tout "nearly $10 trillion" in new investments for American workers, a sweeping White House claim delivered as unfounded online rumors about his well-being and whereabouts spread over the holiday weekend.

His appearance on his Trump National Virginia golf course with family on Saturday quickly put the speculation to rest.

"President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he’s championed an agenda that always puts them first — from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News.

Fact-checkers note the White House’s $10T claim includes previously announced projects. The White House describes its list as "non-comprehensive."

The administration pitched what it calls a "Golden Age of Prosperity," citing job growth, rising wages, new apprenticeship programs and regulatory rollbacks. White House officials pointed to more than 183,000 apprentices starting this year, $84 million in new training grants, and an AI Action Plan aimed at preparing workers for a tech-driven economy.

The White House cites corporate pledges as evidence of momentum. At an "Investing in America" event in April, NVIDIA promised $500 billion for U.S. chipmaking, Apple pledged $500 billion to expand factories, and IBM committed $150 billion for AI research. SoftBank announced a $700 billion infrastructure project. In all, Trump said more than $8 trillion has been pledged since the election.

They also touted half a million new jobs in 2025, $61 million for homeless and at-risk veterans and Labor Department efforts to lower health care costs through price transparency.



The rollout, however, was overshadowed by social media speculation about Trump's well-being and whereabouts. On Friday night and Saturday morning, hashtags like #WhereIsTrump and #TrumpIsDead trended on X, fueled by a blank public schedule and recycled photos showing bruising.

Account Buzzing Pop on X posted, "Donald Trump reportedly has not been seen in days, with no public appearances scheduled this weekend."

The rumors spread until Trump surfaced in public on Saturday.

On Saturday, he was photographed with some of his grandchildren outside the White House and at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He was spotted wearing a white polo shirt and red MAGA hat.

While the White House hoped Labor Day would spotlight Trump’s economic record, the weekend may be remembered just as much for his golf outing and putting online speculation to rest.