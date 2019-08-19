Trump dismisses recession worries: 'Our economy is the best in the world'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the new work week...

Trump: We're not having a recession

President Trump offered an optimistic outlook of the economy Sunday and dismissed concerns of a looming recession after losses in financial markets last week and amid his ongoing trade war with China that some say could determine his re-election chances in 2020. "I don't think we're having a recession," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well."

On Twitter, Trump tweeted the following: "Our economy is the best in the world, by far. Lowest unemployment ever within almost all categories. Poised for big growth after trade deals are completed. Import prices down, China eating Tariffs. Helping targeted Farmers from big Tariff money coming in. Great future for USA!" Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council under Trump, said on “Fox News Sunday” he does not foresee a recession “at all.”

On the trade war with China, Trump said Apple CEO Tim Cook privately made a "very compelling argument" that the administration's tariffs on Chinese-assembled goods have made an unfair impact on the California-based tech giant, because its chief rival, Samsung, has conducted most of its manufacturing in South Korea and did not have to pay the levy. Still, the president also warned China against 'another Tiananmen Square,' saying there might not be an end to the trade war if the government resorts to "violence" to crush demonstrators in Hong Kong.

New York prosecutors labeled Epstein a low-level sex offender almost a decade ago: report

Manhattan prosecutors labeled Jeffrey Epstein a low-level sex offender in 2010 against the recommendation of a state panel of experts as defense attorneys sought to have the well-connected financer avoid the most burdensome sex offender requirements in New York, according to a report. The Wall Street obtained documents through public records request and reported that defense lawyers called Florida police allegations of Epstein’s sexual encounters with girls “inflammatory” and “unreliable." They portrayed him as a benefactor with a compelling life story who was “not in any way a typical sex offender.” In the end, Epstein exploited a loophole and was able to live his lavish lifestyle as he claimed primary residence in the Virgin Islands.

Graham: Inspector general's report on Russia investigation will be 'ugly and damning' for DOJ

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is adamant about revealing what went on behind the scenes of the Russia investigation and is looking forward to the American people learning about what happened. Graham pointed to three investigations of the investigators that are taking place: one by his committee; one by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to conduct a probe; and one by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. "I believe the Horowitz report will be ugly and damning," Graham told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures." Click on the video above to watch the interview.

Iranian supertanker heads to unknown destination

Amid a growing confrontation between Iran and the West a year after President Trump pulled Washington out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, an Iranian supertanker the U.S. has suspected to be tied to a sanctioned organization has lifted its anchor and started moving away from Gibraltar, marine traffic monitoring data showed late Sunday. The trail left by GPS data on Marinetraffic.com, a vessel-tracking service, showed the Iran-flagged Adrian Darya 1, previously known as Grace 1, moving shortly before midnight. The vessel hauling $130 million worth of light crude oil had been detained for a month in the British overseas territory for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria. Its next destination was not immediately known

Trump addresses Greenland purchase rumors: 'Essentially it's a large real estate deal'

President Trump also spoke out Sunday on reports his administration has been looking into buying Greenland. He said Denmark has been losing money by keeping Greenland under its control. "Essentially it’s a large real estate deal. A lot of things can be done. It’s hurting Denmark very badly because they're losing almost $700 million a year carrying it," he said. "So, they carry it at great loss, and strategically for the United States, it would be nice. And, we're a big ally of Denmark and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark." Greenland's political leaders have said the country is not for sale.

Steve Hilton says Trump haters are rooting for a recession. The real economy proves the "fake economy" over the never-Trumpers wrong.

