Trump deporting criminal aliens to Guantanamo Bay: Meet the hardened terrorists they'll join

President Donald Trump's executive order to send illegal immigrant criminals to Guantánamo Bay will have them sharing space with the last remaining prisoners at the infamous facility in Cuba.

Once the home of hundreds of prisoners, only 15 detainees remained before Trump ordered "criminal aliens" to be housed there, as well, as his administration ramps up its deportation efforts.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum and said he would direct federal officials to get facilities ready to receive criminal immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Border czar Tom Homan said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would run the facility.

The president has instructed the Pentagon to prepare the facility to house up to 30,000 "criminal illegal aliens" at the U.S. military base. Flights to the facility began this week, with 10 members of the violent Venezuelan gang arriving on Thursday.

FIRST 10 ‘HIGH THREAT’ ILLEGALS ARRIVE TO GUANTÁNAMO BAY ARE ALL TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBERS

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Meet the inmates

Since 2002, roughly 780 detainees have been held at the American military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Fifteen are left.

Former President George W. Bush created the prison camp to hold terrorism suspects and "illegal enemy combatants" following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

1. Ramzi bin al-Shibh

Ramzi bin al-Shibh, a Yemeni national, is facing capital charges before a military commission for alleged conspiracy to commit the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the Department of Defense (DoD). Following the attacks, al-Shibh allegedly worked within the organization to plan future Al-Qaeda operations, specifically using aircraft.

He was captured on Sept. 11, 2002, and was labeled as a "high-value detainee" due to his position within Al-Qaeda. In 2023, a judge ruled that al-Shibh was not mentally competent to face trial and removed him from the case. He is currently being held at Guantánamo and could face trial in the future.

2. Walid bin Attash

Walid bin Attash, a Yemeni national, was a bodyguard for Osama bin Laden and a senior Al-Qaeda lieutenant, according to the DoD. He allegedly worked to case airlines for the intended Southeast Asia portion of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and was also accused of coordinating the attempted attacks on Heathrow Airport and the Karachi Plot.

Attash was captured in 2003 and identified as a detainee of "high intelligence value," as well as posing a high risk to the U.S. He is charged with conspiracy, attacking civilians, murder in violation of the law or war, terrorism, hijacking or hazarding a vessel or aircraft and intentionally causing serious bodily injury. Attash’s case has been in the pre-trial phase since his arraignment in 2012.

3. Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri

Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, a Saudi Arabian national, is facing capital charges before a military commission for his alleged involvement in organizing the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, killing 17 American sailors in Yemen, according to the DoD . Nashiri was captured in 2002 and was identified as a detainee of "high value."

During Nashiri’s time in CIA custody at Guantánamo, he was subjected to various forms of torture, including waterboarding, mock execution and extreme isolation, according to a 2014 report conducted by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Nashiri was arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in violation of the law of war, perfidy, attempted murder in violation of the law of war, conspiracy, intentionally causing serious bodily injury and attacking civilians. His case has remained in the pre-trial phase since 2011.

4. Ali Abdul-Aziz Ali

Ali Abdul-Aziz Ali, a Pakistani national operating under the alias Ammar al-Baluchi, is facing capital charges before a military commission for alleged conspiracy to commit the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the DoD . Ali allegedly worked with high-level Al-Qaeda leaders to plan the Sept. 11 hijackers’ travel to the U.S.

Ali was captured in 2003. His case remains in the pre-trial phase following his arraignment in 2012.

5. Encep Nurjaman

Encep Nurjaman, an Indonesian citizen operating under the alias Hambali, is facing charges for allegedly conspiring to orchestrate Jemaah Islamiyah’s 2002 bombings in Indonesia, killing over 200 people, according to the National Counterterrorism Center. Nurjaman was captured in 2003 and was designated a "high-value detainee" upon arrival at Guantánamo in 2006.

Nurjaman is facing charges of conspiracy, murder and terrorism, in addition to his alleged involvement in a second bombing at an Indonesian J.W. Marriott in 2003, according to the DoD . His case remains in the pre-trial phase and a trial date has not been set.

6. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a Pakistani national, is facing capital charges before a military commission for alleged conspiracy to commit the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to the DoD. Mohammed is the self-described architect of the terror attacks, orchestrating them "from A to Z."

US BEGINS FLYING MIGRANTS TO GUANTÁNAMO BAY

Mohammed was captured in 2003 and detained at various black-site prisons operated by the CIA, where he was subjected to various forms of torture under the guise of interrogation. According to a 2014 report conducted by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mohammed "was subjected to the waterboard interrogation technique at least 183 times." Mohammed was relocated to Guantánamo Bay in 2006 while his case remains in the pre-trial phase.

7. Ali Hamza Ahmad Suliman al-Bahlul

Ali Hamza Ahmad Suliman al-Bahlul, a Yemeni national, is serving a life sentence at Guantánamo Bay after being convicted of three terrorism charges by a panel of military officials in 2008. He was captured in 2001 and was one of the first prisoners taken to Guantánamo on the day the prison opened.

He served as the media secretary for bin Laden and circulated propaganda for Al-Qaeda, including researching the economic impact of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the U.S., according to court documents .

8. Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi

Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, an Iraqi national, is currently serving a portion of his 30-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to commanding Afghanistan insurgents, leading to attacks on U.S. allied forces in 2003 and 2004, according to court documents . He subsequently accepted a plea deal and is set to be released in 2032, a decade after the deal was reached.

A "high-value detainee," al-Iraqi was captured and transported to Guantánamo in 2007 as a "high-value detainee." He has undergone numerous surgeries while in military custody, subsequently exacerbating a paralyzing degenerative disc disease, according to records , which could result in an early release from prison.

9. Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi

Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, was sent to Guantánamo Bay in 2002. According to court documents, al-Hawsawi was a suspected Al-Qaeda operative and traveled to Afghanistan shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

The U.S. government alleged that al-Hawsawi helped research flight schools for the 9/11 terror attacks and financed bank accounts for the hijackers.

MEXICO SAYS IT WILL NOT ALLOW US TO SEND MEXICAN MIGRANTS TO GUANTÁNAMO BAY

He was charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, attacking civilians and civilian objects, murder in violation of the laws of war, destruction of property in violation of the laws of war, hijacking, terrorism and providing material support for terrorism.

10. Muhammad Rahim

Muhammad Rahim, a citizen of Afghanistan, is held as a law-of-war detainee and was a senior aide in Al-Qaeda. He was the last detainee sent to the prison in recent years since the Obama and first Trump administrations did not send any additional individuals to Guantánamo Bay.

11. Mustafa Faraj Masud al-Jadid Mohammed

Mustafa Faraj Masud al-Jadid Mohammed, who went by Abu Faraj al-Libi, a citizen of Libya, is a senior member of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization.

He was captured in Mardan, Pakistan, in May 2005 following a joint effort by the CIA and Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI).

He was held for about 460 days in an unknown location before he was transferred to Guantánamo Bay in September 2006. He is considered a "high-value detainee."

12. Muieen A Deen Jamal-A Deen Abd al-Fusal Abd al-Sattar

Muieen A. Deen Jamal-A Deen Abd al-Fusal Abd al-Sattar was born in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was captured by Pakistani forces near the border with Afghanistan in December 2001, turned over to U.S. custody and sent to Guantánamo Bay in February 2002.

A detainee assessment labeled him as a "high risk" prisoner, noting that he was "likely to pose a threat to the U.S., its interests, and allies."

13. Ismail Ali Faraj Ali Bakush

Ismail Ali Faraj Ali Bakush, according to court documents, was a Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFO) explosives expert who trained Al-Qaeda members.

He arrived at Guantánamo Bay in 2002. In 2022, he was cleared for release to a country other than his home country of Libya on the condition that he receive rehabilitation assistance.

14. Guled Hassan Duran

Duran, 50, was arrested in Somalia in 2004 and determined by U.S. intelligence to be a senior member of the al-Itihaad al-Islamiya terrorist organization. After two years in CIA custody, he was transferred to Guantánamo in 2006.

He was the first "high-value detainee" cleared for release by the U.S. authorities in January 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

15. Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn

Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn was captured in 2002 in Pakistan. According to court documents, he was held for four years at CIA black sites, where he was waterboarded 83 times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saudi-born Palestinian was a senior bin Laden lieutenant who played key roles in several Al-Qaeda terrorist attacks, according to U.S. intelligence. He is still considered a national security threat.