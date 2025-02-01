Trump announces Venezuela will take criminal illegal immigrants back

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Venezuela "agreed to receive" illegal immigrants his administration is planning to deport.

"Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back. We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back."

On Friday, Trump’s envoy for special missions Ric Grenell met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas to discuss his country accepting violent criminals deported from the United States.

That same day, during a call with reporters, Mauricio Claver-Carone, the U.S. special envoy to Latin America, said Grenell would tell Maduro to take back all the Venezuelan criminals and Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members that have been "exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition."

Members of the bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang TdA have been found across the U.S. over the last few years as illegal immigration exploded. In a video that went viral, suspected TdA members were seen taking over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, where they terrorized residents for months.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joined federal immigration authorities for a series of immigration raids in New York City where she claims they encountered a TdA member trying to buy grenades.

"He had just been a part of a gun weapons exchange and was trying to buy grenades," Noem said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "Why would anybody in this country need to buy a grenade and go out and perpetuate violence?"

Two other suspected TdA members were charged with the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. They are accused of sexually assaulting the young girl before ultimately killing her and leaving her body under a bridge.

In addition to persuading Maduro to take back violent criminals deported from the U.S., Grenell succeeded in securing the freedom of six Americans, who joined him on his flight back to the US. The Trump administration official tweeted a photo of the men on the plane, saying that "couldn’t stop thanking" President Trump.