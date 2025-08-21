Trump administration assigns military attorneys to prosecute DC crimes amid federal crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twenty Judge Advocate General (JAG) attorneys, part of the legal branch of the U.S. military, have been assigned to prosecute civilian cases in Washington, D.C., as the Trump administration continues its crackdown on crime.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the nation's capital confirmed to Fox News Digital that the military lawyers will prosecute misdemeanor crimes.

"The assignment of 20 JAGs to my office is further proof of President Trump’s commitment to fighting and reducing crime in the district," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

President Donald Trump federalized police in D.C. on Aug. 11 as high levels of crime continued to plague the city.

"I'm deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C.," Trump told reporters when making the announcement. "And they're going to be allowed to do their job properly."

There have been no homicides in D.C. since Aug. 13, just two days after the announcement, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning.

Approximately 800 National Guard troops have been deployed to the city so far, and federal law enforcement has also swarmed the city to combat crime.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday morning that since Trump's initiative began, 630 people have been arrested by federal law enforcement. There were 77 arrests on Wednesday, and 24 of the suspects were illegal immigrants.

"Our mission to make DC safe again isn’t slowing down," she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel touted the recent arrests, too.

"(The) FBI joined federal partners in 31 more arrests last night," Patel said Thursday morning.

Those arrests included six illegal gun recoveries, seven drug seizures and charges including theft, assault with a deadly weapon, drug offenses, assault on an officer and unlawful entry.

"This is a team effort across multiple federal partners. They’re working around the clock to get it done, and your capital city is safer every day because of it," Patel said.