Mississippi plane crash kills 3 including married couple, officials say

Three people, including a married couple, were killed on Saturday after a plane crashed in North Mississippi, officials said.

Co-pilot Tommy Nix and his wife, Merline Nix, of Belmont, and co-pilot Jarrod Holloway, of Booneville, were identified by Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards as those who died in the crash.

The Rockwell Sabreliner 65 aircraft in which they were flying crashed around 10 p.m. between New Albany and Blue Springs, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear why the plane, which was headed to Alabama's Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport from University-Oxford Airport in Mississippi, crashed.

The state and the southern U.S. saw severe storms over the weekend, which included tornadoes and flooding that left eight people dead.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency on Sunday following the powerful weather.

The FAA spokesperson said both the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash.

