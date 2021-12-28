DC Trader Joe's employee threatened with crossbow by alleged wine thieves: police

Police in Washington D.C., have made an arrest in connection with a pair of suspected thieves who allegedly threatened a Trader Joe's employee with a crossbow.

Isis Jones, 26, was taken into custody on Monday and another suspect is being sought, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

RECORD-SETTING COVID-19 CASES IN DC, MARYLAND, VIRGINIA OVER HOLIDAY: REPORT

The pair allegedly walked into the grocery chain in the 1900 block of 14th Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday and were trying to steal items, including wine, according to one local outlet.

When a store employee confronted them, Jones allegedly brandished a crossbow and pointed toward them, police said. The weapon was never fired and no one was harmed.

The employee called the police and the suspects fled. They were captured on surveillance cameras outside the store.

The pair appeared to be a male and female.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones is charged with theft and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fox News has reached out to Trader Joe's.