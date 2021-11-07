Toddler killed on Oakland highway while sleeping in car seat

A toddler died after being shot while traveling in a car on I-880 in Oakland, California, Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

A white Lexus sedan carrying the nearly 2-year-old toddler was shot around 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-880 near Filbert Street in Oakland, CHP said. The driver was able to stop their vehicle around the Broadway exit.

Family identified the boy killed as 23-month-old as Jasper Wu. The shooting happened during their drive home. KTVU FOX 2 reports he was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital but succumbed to the gunshot wound there. The boy's mother was behind the wheel.

"Evidence collected on the northbound side of the freeway may indicate the victims were not targeted and the child passenger was struck by a stray bullet," CHP said in a statement.



According to the family, Jasper was sleeping in his car seat when the bullet hit him in the head. His aunt said he tried opening his eyes.

All lanes of the freeway were closed in the northbound direction starting at 23rd Avenue. Traffic remained at a standstill on northbound I-880 for at least five miles. All lanes were reopened by 5:40 p.m.



The Highway Patrol asks that anyone with information about the shooting call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491.