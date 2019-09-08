Elmo in Times Square busted for groping 14-year-old tourist: police

A perv dressed as Elmo grabbed a 14-year-old girl’s buttocks after she approached him for a photo in Times Square, police said Sunday.

Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, 54, was cuffed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for allegedly groping the teenage tourist on Broadway near West 46th Street as she posed for the picture with him and her parents.

The costumed creeper was charged with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

He was released on his own recognizance at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Sunday night.

Prosecutors had asked for $7,500 in bail. They said multiple witnesses saw the miscreant Muppet grope the girl. Andrade-Pacheco denied grabbing her through his legal aid attorney.

The lawyer argued that his client — who lives in Passaic, NJ., with his wife and child — has strong ties to his community and no prior convictions.

