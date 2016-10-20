'Time Management For Dummies' eBook Free For a Limited Time

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Learn to use your time effectively and get greater results. Grab your free copy of “Time Management For Dummies” eBook and set yourself up for success, and focus your efforts on your most important tasks and objectives.

Everyone is endowed with the same amount of time each day: 86,400 seconds — and your ability to manage that time toward goals and objectives can tip the balance of success in your favor. No matter what career and role you're in, this practical guide delivers solutions for working better and faster, getting rid of time-wasting distractions, and ultimately reducing stress.

Open the book and find:

Ways to prioritize your daily efforts

Strategies for using time-blocking to achieve goals

Tools to help organize your physical and electronic workspace

Tips for handling interruptions and ending procrastination

Successful Time Management For Dummies delivers practical solutions for getting organized, working better and faster, reducing stress, and getting rid of time-wasting distractions. You’ll find out how to eliminate late nights at the office and spend more time with your family, friends, or even just yourself.

Note from the author (Dirk Zeller): Time Management For Dummies is about using your time more effectively to create greater results at the office and at home. This book provides real techniques, strategies, and tools that I’ve personally used and taught. I’ve seen them bring forth a bounty of results in my life as well as in the lives of countless others. Here, I help you mentally wrap your brain around the problems of time management. Then I explain how to establish a solid system that you can replicate over time. Note that in the spirit of saving you time, this is also a reference book. In other words, you don’t have to read it from cover to cover. Just look up what you need and put those ideas in action.

