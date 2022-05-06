Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Tiffany Trump planning November Mar-a-Lago wedding to fiancé Michael Boulos: report

More than 500 guests will attend the affair

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
The wedding of the year is set to take place at the lavish Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 12. 

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is reportedly set to tie the knot this fall with Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos, according to Page Six. 

More than 500 guests will attend the affair overseen by Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, the outlet reported. Tiffany is the couple’s only child.

A New York-based jeweler shared photos and details of Tiffany Trump's engagement ring in the wake of her engagement to boyfriend Michael Boulos.

A New York-based jeweler shared photos and details of Tiffany Trump's engagement ring in the wake of her engagement to boyfriend Michael Boulos. (Samer Halimeh New York)

The happy couple announced their engagement in January 2021, a day before Trump left the White House

Boulos proposed at the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring purchased in Dubai, which is believed to be worth $1.2 million. 

Boulos' father is business tycoon Massad Boulos, who runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that trades in construction, equipment, retail and vehicles. His mother is the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zouhair Faddoul.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he attended an elite international school, but later moved to London, England, to study management finance and risk at City, University of London. 

Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Feb. 9, 2019 in New York City.  

Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Feb. 9, 2019 in New York City.   (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

In the summer of 2018, Tiffany met Boulos in Mykonos, Greece, at a party hosted by Lindsay Lohan. The couple was first spotted together at the Taoray Wang runway show in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week. 

Tiffany Trump (R) and Michale Boulos exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on the way to Mar-a-Lago Club on January 20, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany Trump (R) and Michale Boulos exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on the way to Mar-a-Lago Club on January 20, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The couple initially set their sights on Greece to tie the knot. However, according to Page Six, the couple changed their minds and decided to hold the special event at Trump's estate.

Tiffany and Boulos is currently living in Miami a short drive away from their Mar-a-lago venue. 

Mar-a-Lago, where the former president now resides, is the second-largest mansion in Florida and the 22nd largest mansion in the U.S. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 