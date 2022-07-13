Three men charged in shooting that left off-duty Chicago cop paralyzed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three men were charged Tuesday for a Saturday shooting that left an off-duty Chicago police officer paralyzed.

The three men, Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are each accused of playing a role in the shooting of Officer Danny Golden. The incident took place at a local bar, where a fight broke out between the three men and another group.

Initially an observer, Golden intervened and broke up the fight after it spilled out into the street. The two groups began to separate, but Krismantis then handed a firearm to Hayes, according to ABC7.

"Defendant Hayes then takes the handgun, points it in the direction of victim one and victim two and the others walking away. Hayes fires the automatic weapon which fired bursts of several bullets at a time," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy.

Golden was struck in the lower back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Another man was shot in the leg. Police recovered a total of 19 bullet casings on the scene.

"He's tough," Patrick Golden, who is Golden's father and himself a retired police officer, told ABC. "He did four years in the Army, he has done six years with the Chicago Police Department. He's a tough kid. He is hanging in there."

Doctors told Golden's family that he still has a bullet lodged between his heart and lungs, which narrowly missed the critical organs.