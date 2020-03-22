This Day in History: March 24

On this day, March 24 …

2018: Spurred by a call to action from student survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rally against gun violence in the streets of the nation’s capital and in cities across the country.

Also on this day:

1832: A mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacks, tars and feathers Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.

1958: Elvis Presley is inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tenn., before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Ark. (Presley would undergo basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)

1976: Isabel Peron, the president of Argentina, is deposed by her country’s military.

1989: The supertanker Exxon Valdez runs aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and begins leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

1995: After 20 years, British soldiers stop routine patrols in Belfast, Northern Ireland.