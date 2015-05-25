Expand / Collapse search
The Latest: Wake held for man who died of injuries sustained after arrest by Baltimore police

By | Associated Press
    Baltimore Superintendent of police Anthony Batts, center, pauses to look at the crowd at the Western District station, before a march to City Hall for Freddie Gray, Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Baltimore. Gray died from spinal injuries about a week after he was arrested and transported in a police van. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

    Marchers pass in front of the Baltimore Convention Center during a march to City Hall for Freddie Gray, Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Baltimore. Gray died from spinal injuries about a week after he was arrested and transported in a police van. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (The Associated Press)

1 p.m.

A wake has begun at a funeral home in Baltimore in memory of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man who died a week ago after sustaining serious injuries while in police custody.

The wake is being held at the Vaughn Green East funeral home, where a funeral will be held Monday. A church service was held for Gray earlier in the day.

The mourning came a day after violence marred a protest Saturday in which thousands of people took to the streets to demand answers in the case. Gray's death on April 19 has intensified a national debate over police treatment of African-Americans.