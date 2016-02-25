The Latest: U. of Missouri fires professor over protest role

The Latest on the University of Missouri firing an assistant professor who had run-ins with student journalists during campus protests (all times local):

3 p.m.

Top University of Missouri administrators say they believe an assistant professor scrutinized for her conduct during campus protests was treated fairly during an internal probe that now has led to her firing.

The university system's governing board of curators voted 4-2 to dismiss Melissa Click without a severance package or other compensation.

During a conference call Thursday, the board's president, Pam Henrickson, told reporters that Click was interviewed twice by investigators, at least once with an attorney.

Click was suspended after she was videotaped calling for "some muscle" to remove a student videographer from protests in November that were spurred by what activists said was administrators' indifference to racial issues.

Click's attorney didn't immediately return a message Thursday.

___

2:05 p.m.

Top administrators announced Melissa Click's dismissal on Thursday.

More recently, police body camera footage from the October homecoming parade shows Click telling police to get their hands off students and cursing at an officer who grabbed her shoulder.

Click has said she regretted her actions.