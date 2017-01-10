The Latest: Officials: Suspect 31-year-old from California

The Latest on the U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara:

___

3 p.m.

Prosecutors say a U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara is a 31-year-old man from Chino Hills, California.

U.S. attorney's office spokesman Joshua Stueve says Zia Zafar is to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The office of the federal attorney general in Mexico said in a statement late Monday that the suspect was repatriated in coordination with U.S. authorities and in accordance with Mexican law. It said Mexican authorities would continue their investigation into the shooting.

An affidavit for the arrest unsealed Tuesday identified the victim as consular officer Christopher Ashcraft. It said he is recovering at a medical facility in Guadalajara. The affidavit was filed in the federal court near Washington.

___

2 p.m.

The U.S. citizen arrested by Mexican authorities in last week's shooting of a U.S. consular official in Guadalajara has arrived in the United States for prosecution.

U.S. attorney's office spokesman Joshua Stueve says Zia Zafar is to make an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The office of the federal attorney general in Mexico said in a statement late Monday that the suspect was repatriated in coordination with U.S. authorities and in accordance with Mexican law. It said Mexican authorities would continue their investigation into the shooting.

An affidavit for the arrest unsealed Tuesday identified the victim as consular officer Christopher Ashcraft. It said he is recovering at a medical facility in Guadalajara. The affidavit was filed in the federal court near Washington.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the consular officer's last name is Ashcraft, not Ashcroft.