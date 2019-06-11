The Latest: Missing mother's estranged husband posts bail

The Latest on the disappearance of a Connecticut mother of five (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has posted $500,000 bail in a criminal case related to her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos was still in an orange prison uniform and declined to answer questions as he left the state courthouse in Stamford shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, pleaded not guilty earlier in the day to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges connected to the May 24 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who remains missing.

The estranged couple is involved in a bitter divorce and child custody case. Jennifer Dulos' mother is caring for the children and seeking custody.

Fotis Dulos declined to answer questions during a family court hearing Tuesday afternoon, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

____

11:15 a.m.

A prosecutor in the case of a missing Connecticut mother of five has revealed her blood was found mixed with her estranged husband's DNA at her home.

State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. made the disclosure as Jennifer Dulos' husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges in connection with Jennifer Dulos' May 24 disappearance. She remains missing.

Colangelo said the evidence was found on the kitchen sink faucet in Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home. Fotis Dulos has never lived at that house. He has remained at the couple's former home in Farmington, Connecticut.

Police have accused Fotis Dulos and Troconis of disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood .

Fotis Dulos' lawyer expects him to post $500,000 bail Tuesday.