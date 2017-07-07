The Latest: Man makes threats, stays in bank with employees

The Latest on threats involving a bank northwest of Atlanta (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Police say a man inside a Wells Fargo bank branch outside Atlanta has made some threats and is still inside the bank with an unknown number of employees.

Cobb County police Officer Alicia Chilton said in a statement to The Associated Press late Friday morning that no one inside the bank has been harmed.

Chilton said police are limiting the amount of information shared because the suspect might be monitoring news coverage and social media.

WSB-TV reports that its newsroom received a call Friday morning from the man who said he was inside and talked for more than 30 minutes.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told the news station that officers are in contact with the man.

The bank is located near Interstate 75.

11:45 a.m.

Several heavily armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation said in a brief statement Friday morning that a stretch of a heavily traveled road in the area is closed due to police activity. The agency was advising motorists to avoid the area.

Cobb County police did not immediately respond to requests for the information about the situation.