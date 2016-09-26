The Latest: California bakes in high heat

The Latest on California's heat wave (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

California is sweltering in another day of high heat.

Temperatures were in the 100s Monday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles and at many points up and down the coast.

Most other areas are in the 90s or at least the 80s.

The high pressure responsible for the heat has spawned Southern California's gusty, dry Santa Ana winds, raising the risk of wildfires across the region.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has imposed speed restrictions on some sections of its Metro Rail commuter lines to avoid damage to tracks and overhead power lines, which have reached the upper range of heat tolerances.