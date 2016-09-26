Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published

The Latest: California bakes in high heat

By | Associated Press
A couple walk along the shoreline of Lake Merritt on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area with record-breaking temperatures and unhealthy air expected all day. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A couple walk along the shoreline of Lake Merritt on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area with record-breaking temperatures and unhealthy air expected all day. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – The Latest on California's heat wave (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

California is sweltering in another day of high heat.

Temperatures were in the 100s Monday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles and at many points up and down the coast.

Most other areas are in the 90s or at least the 80s.

The high pressure responsible for the heat has spawned Southern California's gusty, dry Santa Ana winds, raising the risk of wildfires across the region.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has imposed speed restrictions on some sections of its Metro Rail commuter lines to avoid damage to tracks and overhead power lines, which have reached the upper range of heat tolerances.