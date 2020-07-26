Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

The Joker seen jet-skiing in the waters off of Gotham City

Man dressed in full regalia as 'Batman' arch-villain rides watercraft on East River

By Tamar Lapin | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Even super villains need a vacation.

The Joker from “Batman” was spotted jet-skiing on the East River this weekend — apparently taking a break from terrorizing Gotham City.

A man dressed as the comic book arch-villain, with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile, was pictured Sunday, skipping the waves under the Brooklyn Bridge.

WHAT DOES SUCCESS OF 'JOKER' MOVIE WITH DEMONIC ANTI-HERO SAY ABOUT US?

Bizarrely, the cuffs of his purple coat were emblazoned with the insignia of his nemesis, Batman.

The stunt put a smile on some faces.

“New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today,” one person tweeted Saturday, along with a clip of the criminal mastermind on his red watercraft.

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a boat crosses New York Harbor in front of the Manhattan skyline. Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a plan, Thursday, March 14, 2019, to protect lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a boat crosses New York Harbor in front of the Manhattan skyline. Mayor Bill de Blasio is announcing a plan, Thursday, March 14, 2019, to protect lower Manhattan from rising sea levels by surrounding it with earthen berms and extending its shoreline by as much as 500 feet. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

It’s not the first time the Joker’s had a blast on Big Apple waterways.

Actress Olivia Wilde spotted a person dressed as the DC Comics character ripping through the East River on a jet ski last August.

The more recent antic also brought to mind the now-viral photo of Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg zipping on an electric surfboard in Hawaii — while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face to make the Joker blush.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 36-year-old billionaire’s geeky moment drew comparisons to Cesar Romero’s portrayal of the villain as a surfer in the iconic “Surf’s Up! Joker’s Under!” episode of the 1960s TV-series “Batman.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

Trending in US