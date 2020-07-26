The Joker seen jet-skiing in the waters off of Gotham City

Even super villains need a vacation.

The Joker from “Batman” was spotted jet-skiing on the East River this weekend — apparently taking a break from terrorizing Gotham City.

A man dressed as the comic book arch-villain, with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile, was pictured Sunday, skipping the waves under the Brooklyn Bridge.



WHAT DOES SUCCESS OF 'JOKER' MOVIE WITH DEMONIC ANTI-HERO SAY ABOUT US?

Bizarrely, the cuffs of his purple coat were emblazoned with the insignia of his nemesis, Batman.

The stunt put a smile on some faces.

“New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today,” one person tweeted Saturday, along with a clip of the criminal mastermind on his red watercraft.



It’s not the first time the Joker’s had a blast on Big Apple waterways.

Actress Olivia Wilde spotted a person dressed as the DC Comics character ripping through the East River on a jet ski last August.

The more recent antic also brought to mind the now-viral photo of Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg zipping on an electric surfboard in Hawaii — while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face to make the Joker blush.





The 36-year-old billionaire’s geeky moment drew comparisons to Cesar Romero’s portrayal of the villain as a surfer in the iconic “Surf’s Up! Joker’s Under!” episode of the 1960s TV-series “Batman.”



