Texas woman charged for apartment fire after allegedly burning boyfriend’s clothes in BBQ pit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas woman was charged in connection with a fire that tore through an apartment complex after she allegedly burned her boyfriend’s clothing in a barbecue pit on Monday morning.

The suspect in the fire at Southlake Villas apartments in Harris County was identified as Crystal D. Randall, the Harris County Fire Marshal confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Investigators said the fire was sparked following a domestic disturbance that led a woman to burn her boyfriend’s clothing in a barbecue pit on an apartment patio, FOX26 Houston reported.

Fire Marshals said the suspect tried to extinguish the fire, though it later rekindled and spread to the building.

CHICAGO WOMAN SET ON FIRE DURING ARGUMENT ON CTA TRAIN, POLICE SAY

The flames "heavily and irreparably damaged" 13 apartment units, the Sheldon Fire Department said.

"It spread way over here," witness Mario Thompson told KTRK-TV. "The roof had caved in. It was like stuff falling off the back. I'm like, 'Dang.'"

SWISS NIGHTCLUB PROMOTED FLAMING BOTTLE STUNTS BEFORE DEADLY INFERNO IN PACKED NEW YEAR'S EVE VENUE

Officials said all residents got out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

An ember rekindled a hotspot that forced firefighters to return to the scene. One firefighter was injured battling the second fire and was in stable condition at a hospital, FOX26 reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Randall was charged with reckless arson and taken to a hospital for unknown reasons.