Texas

Texas woman charged for apartment fire after allegedly burning boyfriend’s clothes in BBQ pit

Crystal Randall charged with reckless arson after Harris County fire spreads from apartment patio

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Texas woman was charged in connection with a fire that tore through an apartment complex after she allegedly burned her boyfriend’s clothing in a barbecue pit on Monday morning.

The suspect in the fire at Southlake Villas apartments in Harris County was identified as Crystal D. Randall, the Harris County Fire Marshal confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Investigators said the fire was sparked following a domestic disturbance that led a woman to burn her boyfriend’s clothing in a barbecue pit on an apartment patio, FOX26 Houston reported.

Fire Marshals said the suspect tried to extinguish the fire, though it later rekindled and spread to the building.

aerial view showing burned and collapsed roofs of apartment units

Fire officials said 13 units were "heavily and irreparably damaged" in the Harris County, Texas, fire on Jan. 5, 2026. (FOX26 Houston KRIV)

The flames "heavily and irreparably damaged" 13 apartment units, the Sheldon Fire Department said.

burned apartment units with charred exterior walls

Roofs to several apartment units collapsed due to the flames. (Sheldon Fire Department)

"It spread way over here," witness Mario Thompson told KTRK-TV. "The roof had caved in. It was like stuff falling off the back. I'm like, 'Dang.'"

burned apartment unit with collapsed roof

The suspect allegedly sparked the fire after burning her boyfriend's clothing in a barbecue pit on an apartment patio. (Sheldon Fire Department)

Officials said all residents got out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

fire truck ladder near burned apartment complex

No residents were injured in the fire, officials said. (Sheldon Fire Department)

An ember rekindled a hotspot that forced firefighters to return to the scene. One firefighter was injured battling the second fire and was in stable condition at a hospital, FOX26 reported.

Randall was charged with reckless arson and taken to a hospital for unknown reasons.
