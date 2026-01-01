Swiss nightclub promoted flaming bottle stunts before deadly inferno in packed New Year's Eve venue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The luxury Swiss Alps nightclub where at least 40 people were killed and nearly 120 others were injured in a New Year’s Eve inferno, had previously released a promotional video advertising flaming champagne bottles, which authorities deemed the cause of the tragedy.

Le Constellation, a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, posted the video on YouTube showing waitresses in helmets moving through the dark, crowded club carrying bottles topped with sparkling candles.

In the footage, the bottles appear to be held high, at times nearly touching the ceiling.

The video surfaced following a deadly blaze that tore through the basement nightclub at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

At least 40 people were killed, and 119 others were injured, many seriously, when flames and smoke spread rapidly through the packed venue.

According to two witnesses, a bartender was carrying a female staff member on his shoulders while she held a champagne bottle fitted with a lit sparkler or flare near the wooden ceiling above the bar area.

Moments later, fire erupted overhead.

Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloudsaid confirmed on Friday the boozy fireworks were likely the cause, with the flames triggering a violent ignition of combustible gases known as a flashover, causing the flames to spread suddenly.

"The whole ceiling was in flames, and the fire spread really fast. It happened in seconds," two survivors later told the French broadcaster BFMTV.

Axel Clavier, 16, of Paris, said he felt as though he was suffocating as smoke filled the club.

Clavier told The Associated Press he escaped by using a table to force a plexiglass pane out of its frame amid what he described as "total chaos."

He also said he saw waitresses arrive with champagne bottles and sparklers.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been confirmed.

Pilloud said investigators will work to determine if anyone bears criminal liability for fire by negligence, homicide by negligence, or injuries by negligence.

Since the tragedy, hundreds of people have gathered outside the burned-out venue in Crans-Montana, laying flowers and candles as families waited for news of missing loved ones.

Italian authorities said the death toll could be as high as 47, Reuters reported , citing information provided by Swiss officials, who continue working to identify bodies.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the disaster as "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known," noting that many of the victims were young people celebrating the New Year.

While the majority of those hurt were Swiss, four Serbians were injured, along with others from Bosnia, Belgium and Portugal.

Italy and France confirmed some of their nationals remain missing.

Le Constellation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

