Texas woman arrested for trying to sell car she rented — for cut-rate price

A Texas woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly trying to sell a car she rented, for $10,000.

The Humble Police Department posted the incident on Facebook on Sunday, saying an officer was flagged down by a citizen who said he was trying to purchase a car he found online, but believed it to be stolen.

The car was a 2022 Toyota Camry, and the seller, who police did not identify by name, was attempting to sell the nearly brand-new car for about half of its value.

Police said the seller agreed to meet with the buyer at a later time to complete the transaction and take a picture of their Texas driver’s license and title of the vehicle.

The buyer told police he thought the license looked off, and police said he was right.

"Upon running the information from the license, it was found that nothing matched up," police said.

Officers used the VIN from the fake vehicle title and contacted the owner of the Camry, who said it was a rental and was not for sale.

Collaborating with police, the buyer agreed to meet with the citizen after settling on a price of $10,000.

When the two met, police arrested and charged the woman with third-degree auto theft and second-degree tampering, both felonies.

The Humble Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.