Texas woman accused of stabbing online date to avenge Iran's Soleimani dodges jailtime

Nika Nikoubin will serve three year's probation for stabbing her date, a judge ruled

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A Texas college student who stabbed her online date in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian military leader will not spend time in jail. 

Nika Nikoubin, 23, was indicted on attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary after she stabbed her date, Daniel Trevino, in the neck while they had sex in a Las Vegas hotel room in March 2022. She later agreed to plead guilty to two counts of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon. 

Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Nikoubin to serve three year's probation on Wednesday. Nikoubin, who immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when was 12, told the court she suffers from mental health issues including diagnoses for severe depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, KLAS news reported. 

Nikoubin reportedly met Trevino on the dating platform Plenty of Fish and the two rented a room together at the Sunset Station hotel. While in the room, KLAS reported, the two started to have sex when Nikoubin blindfolded Trevino, turned off the lights and stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

Nika Nikoubin frowns in mugshot

This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows Nika Nikoubin. Nikoubin plead guilty to two counts of false imprisonment with a deadly weapon after she stabbed an online date in the neck during sex in a Las Vegas hotel room.  (Henderson Police Department via AP)

"I have the scars to show for it," Trevino said in court, according to KLAS. 

Prosecutors reportedly showed a grand jury two puncture wounds on Trevino's neck. Nikoubin's defense attorney had argued the attempted murder charge was inappropriate, pointing out her client did not intend to kill her date, writing, "Nikoubin specifically stated she did not wish to kill [the victim], but only wanted to ‘hurt him.’"

Trevino, who spoke with investigators on the night of the stabbing, told the judge he has forgiven Nikoubin "but whatever the law decides to do, that's up to the law." 

 A report filed by the Henderson Police Department said Nikoubin stabbed Trevino for revenge against U.S. troops for killing Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in January 2020.

Soleimani walks with a crowd

In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Police say Nikoubin stabbed her date on March 5, 2022, whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of Soleimani, an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

"I mean the U.S. killed Soleimani. Lots of blood spilled," she reportedly told police officers before her arrest. "So, I feel like, it’s fair that American blood be spilled."

Nikoubin's lawyer argued in court those statements about Soleimani were part of a psychotic episode, KLAS reported.

"I was raped when I was 18 years old by another student," Nikoubin told the judge. "At the time, I did not fully realize the impact that this experience had on me and my mental health deteriorated."

She described her stay in a mental health facility for 10 days before she came to Las Vegas and encountered Trevino.

Soleimani and Nikoubin

Nikoubin will be permitted to serve three year's probation in Texas.  (Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images, Inset: Henderson Police via AP)

"I was diagnosed with a number of disorders including severe depression, schizophrenia, and bi-polar disorder," she said. "These diagnoses were deeply upsetting to me and, truthfully, I was in denial. While I was prescribed medication to treat my disorders, I initially struggled to properly follow my treatment regimen."

She apologized to Trevino, saying, "Most importantly your honor, I want to express my deepest apologies to the victim, Daniel, and to the state of Nevada, for the harm that I have caused."

Kierny permitted Nikoubin to serve her probation in Texas. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.