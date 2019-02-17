Texas woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into police vehicle

An Irving, Texas, police officer was injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m.

Officers were working a hit-and-run wreck and were blocking the left lane while a tow truck was loading one of the vehicles involved.

One of the officers was sitting in a squad car when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the police vehicle.

The officer only received minor injuries.

Brianna Noel James was arrested for DWI following the crash. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but her injuries were not serious.

