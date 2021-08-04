Texas authorities say multiple dead after van carrying suspected illegal immigrants crashes into pole

A van full of suspected illegal immigrants crashed in South Texas, killing as many as 11 people and injuring 13, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 in Encino, about 55 miles north of the border town of McAllen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News the van veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was also killed. There was no pursuit at the time of the crash, DPS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.