Texas teen who said he killed family and posted images online kills self; police make grim discovery

A Texas teenager who said he had killed his family and posted graphic photos of their bodies on social media was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night along with three of his alleged victims, police said.

When officers tracked William Quince Colburn III, 15, to the RV that he lived in in San Patricio County, they heard a gunshot after unsuccessfully trying to get him to come outside and the sound of a body hitting the floor, the Aransas Pass Police Department said in a release Thursday.

Officers found Colburn dead inside the RV along with three other members of his family: William Colburn Jr., 63; Janna Colburn, 53; and Emma Colburn, 13, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, FOX 29 in San Antonio reported. Two dead dogs were also found. They had all been shot.

ALEX MURDAUGH BOND SET IN ALLEGED INSURANCE FRAUD SCHEME, AS DEATHS OF WIFE AND SON REMAIN UNSOLVED

The Aransas Pass police and San Patricio County sheriff's office had been tipped off about Colburn by the social media site Discord, where the photos were posted, along with a threat Colburn reportedly made about committing violence at a school, and users who were on the site, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

"We appreciate the social media website and the other juveniles within the group where the threat was made," the Aransas Pass Police Department said in the release. "Had it not been for their speedy action and continued support, we might well have been working on an even more tragic event later this morning. Thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our hearts go out to the family members and close friends affected by this event," the department added in the statement. "They remain in our thoughts and prayers."

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.