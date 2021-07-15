4 Texas officers injured as SWAT team responds to reported standoff

Four law enforcement officers were injured Thursday afternoon during an ongoing standoff with a barricaded individual about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas, police said.

The Lubbock SWAT team responded to the scene along with officers from the Levelland Police Department and Hockley County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the officers were in critical condition, according to the Levelland Police Department. The injured officers were transported to a hospital in Lubbock.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3:00 p.m., KCBD reported.

Authorities urged the public to stay clear of the area in Levelland, saying that "driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.