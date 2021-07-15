Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

4 Texas officers injured as SWAT team responds to reported standoff

Two of the officers were in critical condition

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four law enforcement officers were injured Thursday afternoon during an ongoing standoff with a barricaded individual about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas, police said. 

The Lubbock SWAT team responded to the scene along with officers from the Levelland Police Department and Hockley County Sheriff's Office. 

Two of the officers were in critical condition, according to the Levelland Police Department. The injured officers were transported to a hospital in Lubbock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3:00 p.m., KCBD reported. 

Authorities urged the public to stay clear of the area in Levelland, saying that "driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money