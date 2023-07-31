Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas suspect escapes custody during transport to sheriff's substation, prompting manhunt

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public despite the suspect remaining on the run

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being transported to a sheriff’s office substation in Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said District 4 units responded to the 2300 blocks of Wigmaker Drive regarding a "Terroristic Threat" call for service. Deputies then took an adult male into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation.

The suspect was then transported to the substation at 16715 Clay Rd, where he removed his handcuffs and fled on foot, officials said. 

Harris County Sheriff's Office uniform

Harris County Sheriff's Office (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANA SHOOTING UNFOLDED WHILE POLICE WERE CALLING VENUE TO SHUT IT DOWN: REPORT

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on how the suspect managed to remove the handcuffs. 

The suspect remains outstanding but there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities temporarily closed Pine Forest Ln from Hwy 6 to Clay Rd. 

Police handcuffs

Handcuffs on top of a fingerprint form. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 