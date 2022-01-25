Texas stepfather beaten to death by teen brothers and friend, police say

Two south Texas teen brothers have been arrested for beating their stepfather to death after he allegedly sexually abused their half-sister.



Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, all 18, are accused of beating Gabriel Quintanilla, 42, and leaving him to die in a field in McAllen where his body was discovered by a farmer.

Multiple media reports say Quintanilla's body was found with apparent severe blunt force trauma to his head. McAllen Police Department handed the investigation over to the Pharr Police Department.



Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. told Fox News the department is working up an updated press release, and a city spokeswoman said a possible press conference is in the works.



"There seems to be some misinformation out there about this case," Harvey said via email.



In a previous news release, Pharr police said the child made an outcry at an RV park. Police later revealed that the child is Quintanilla’s 9-year-old daughter. He was the stepfather of Alejandro and Christian, who have different mothers and are both half-siblings of the girl.



"When brothers (Alejandro) and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot," the release read.



Christian Trevino chased Quintanilla to a nearby apartment complex, where a second assault occurred involving Alejandro Trevino and the driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Melendez, KRGV reported.