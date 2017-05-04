Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 23, 2017

Texas stabbing suspect told police he didn't remember attack

By | Associated Press
    FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Kendrex J. White. An arrest affidavit said White, the University of Texas student accused of stabbing multiple students, one fatally, told police he didn't remember attacking anyone. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday's campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday, May 4, 2017, on $1 million bond. (Austin Police Department via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, officials investigate after a fatal stabbing attack at the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. An arrest affidavit said the University of Texas student accused of stabbing multiple students, one fatally, told police he didn't remember attacking anyone. Kendrex J. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday's campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday, May 4, 2017, on $1 million bond. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas – An arrest affidavit says the University of Texas student accused of stabbing four students, one fatally, told police he didn't remember attacking anyone.

Kendrex J. White, who authorities have said suffered from mental health troubles, was charged with murder in Monday's campus attack. He remained in jail Thursday on $1 million bond. Attorneys listed for him didn't immediately return messages left Thursday.

The affidavit says after the 21-year-old was taken into custody he agreed to talk. When asked if he knew why he was there, he said, "Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon."

The affidavit says White told police it was possible he used a knife to hit someone, but didn't remember.