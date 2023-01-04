Expand / Collapse search
Texas sees rise in food truck thefts in state capital and surrounding area

One suspect was caught after police released surveillance images of him allegedly shoplifting at a convenience store after stealing a food truck

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Food trucks dot the streets of Austin, Texas, but a growing number of thieves have preyed on these mobiles businesses throughout the state capital and surrounding area. 

Justin Williams, 43, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with stealing the Saigon le Vendeur food truck from a parking lot in North Austin. The truck, which serves banh mi and other Vietnamese food, was later located by police after Williams allegedly spray-painted half of it black to try to alter its appearance. 

A Travis County Sheriff's deputy recognized Williams in jail after police released surveillance images of him allegedly shoplifting from a convenience store shortly after stealing the truck. He is now facing charges of theft of property and criminal mischief. 

About 20 miles southeast of downtown Austin, someone stole an Airstream Trailer that belongs to Gourdough's Donuts on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 

"I think they just picked the opportune time to do it," Ryan Palmer, co-owner of Gourdough’s Donuts, told Fox 7 Austin. "I’m shocked because it is on a well-traveled highway. It was visible from the highway." 

In another theft in South Austin, someone stole a food truck trailer using a Dodge Dakota extended cab on Nov. 3. 

The Austin Police Department has struggled to respond to some calls in recent years, with 257 sworn officer vacancies and 127 civilian vacancies last fall. 

The Austin City Council slashed the police department's budget by about one-third in August 2020 and canceled cadet classes, leading to an exodus of sworn officers. The funding has since been restored to comply with state law, but some officers have blamed the defunding for the vacancies and demoralization within the department. 

