EDUCATION
Texas former elementary school employee arrested after police find 'inappropriate' images at school

Police say that the Frisco, Texas elementary school employee was arrested after they found 'inappropriate' images

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A former elementary school employee in Frisco, Texas, was arrested after police said they found "inappropriate" images at a school.

Ruben Bustillos, 60, was charged with sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to minor, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

The Frisco Police Department said that the arrest came after they found "inappropriate" images at an elementary school, but didn't elaborate on which school or the kind of images that were found.

Ruben Bustillos, 60, was charged with sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to minor, according to FOX 4 Dallas. (Frisco Police Department)

The Frisco Independent School District worked with the police department during the criminal investigation that led to Bustillos arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.