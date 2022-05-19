Texas former elementary school employee arrested after police find 'inappropriate' images at school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former elementary school employee in Frisco, Texas, was arrested after police said they found "inappropriate" images at a school.

Ruben Bustillos, 60, was charged with sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to minor, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

The Frisco Police Department said that the arrest came after they found "inappropriate" images at an elementary school, but didn't elaborate on which school or the kind of images that were found.

AT LEAST 135 TEACHERS, AIDES CHARGED WITH CHILD SEX CRIMES THIS YEAR ALONE

The Frisco Independent School District worked with the police department during the criminal investigation that led to Bustillos arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.