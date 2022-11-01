Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas preschool teacher allegedly brought THC gummies to class that sickened four kids

Four preschool students were taken to the hospital after ingesting gummies laced with THC that were in the classroom

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas preschool teacher is facing criminal charges after four students were exposed to THC gummies. 

Anisah Burks admitted to bringing a Ziploc bag filled with the candy to the Primrose School in Prosper, a suburb located 40 miles north of Dallas, Fox Dallas reported. 

GEORGIA MEN CAUGHT IN TESLA WITH STOLEN PACKAGES, DRUGS

Anisah Burks allegedly brought THC gummites to a Texas preschool where four students became sick. 

Anisah Burks allegedly brought THC gummites to a Texas preschool where four students became sick.  (Prosper Police Department)

Children got into the bag and four students, who are all younger than 2 years of age, were taken to a hospital. They have all been released.  

Doctors determined the cause of their illness was from THC, a substance found in marijuana, the news outlet reported. Burks had left the school before first responders arrived. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

However, she left behind a jacket with a gummy candy inside, according to police. She has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child and has been fired from the school. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.