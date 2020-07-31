Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Texas police take gunfire in bordertown standoff; 3 kids believed inside home: reports

“Supposedly it’s a family disturbance that has gone wild,” the mayor says

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Police officers in Mission, Texas, came under fire Thursday evening when they responded to reports of an active shooter in the city along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene and authorities believed there were three children inside the home where the gunman was barricaded, The Monitor of nearby McAllen, Texas, reported.

One boy was transported to a hospital from the scene with undisclosed injuries, the newspaper reported.

“Supposedly it’s a family disturbance that has gone wild,” Mission Mayor Armando Cana told the newspaper.

The mayor said the initial responding officers were fired upon around 9:30 p.m. local time and backup units were quickly called to the scene.

No law enforcement officers were believed to be wounded, KVEO-TV of Brownsville reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

