Texas
Published

Texas police searching for person responsible for drug-related shooting

TX suspect killed 4 people in what authorities believe was an attempted robbery

Associated Press
Fort Worth police on Sunday continued searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people.

Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV.

Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Texas police are searching for the man responsible for killing four people in a drug-related shooting. 

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger. Officers found multiple weapons at the scene that had been fired, police said.

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs.

"We are saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to everyone effected by this tragedy," police said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the four victims.


 