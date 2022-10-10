Newsom campaign places pro-abortion billboard in Austin, Texas

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom's re-election campaign put up a billboard in Austin, Texas, promoting his state's abortion access for women.

The billboard, placed just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees looking toward a pro-abortion message that reads, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."

The advertisement also includes California's abortion resources website and a Bible verse.

"Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commitment than these," the billboard reads, quoting Mark 12:31.

Similar billboards funded by Newsom's campaign have been set up in other Republican-led states with abortion restrictions, including Indiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

The billboard campaign is the latest Newsom advertising in Texas pushing his state's access to abortion. The California governor had ads placed in three Texas newspapers in July in which he criticized Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott for his stance on abortion and guns.

The newspaper ads feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortion in the Lone Star State after six weeks of pregnancy, to blast the Republican's response to gun violence in Texas following the school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers in May.

The quote from Abbott reads, "Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet… children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives."

The ad then shows "abortion" crossed out with "gun violence" written above it, "Texas" crossed out with "California" written above it and Abbott's name crossed out with Newsom's written below it.

Texas' abortion law, which made performing the procedure a felony except in cases to save the life of a mother, went into effect in August. The trigger law took effect when the Supreme Court issued its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to establish their own laws pertaining to abortion.

The law criminalizes performing an abortion from the moment of fertilization unless the woman is facing a "life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy."

The measure states that a woman who receives an abortion will not be prosecuted.

Violations of the law are punishable by up to life in prison. And the Attorney General shall seek a civil penalty of at least $100,000, plus attorney’s fees, according to the statute.